Kenya: Relief for Kenyan As Govt Retracts Proposed Excise Duty On Vegetable Oil

The protests, organized by activists, were aimed to raise express dissent over the proposed taxation measures in the Finance Bill 2024 which is expected to be tabled in the National Assembly today.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 - Kenyan can now breathe a slight sigh of relief following the dropping of the proposed Excise duty on vegetable oil.

Likewise, the government has also slowed its opposed tax on the agricultural sector in what it says is anchored on ensuring Kenyan farmers remain competitive with its regional partners.

Speaking following the Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group meeting in state House Nairobi, Finance and Planning Committee chairperson Kimani Kuria asserted that the decision was reached following a series of public participation.

"To protect our farmers, we have proposed Excise duty only on imported table eggs, imported onions, and potatoes to make our products more marketable in the region," said Kuria.

Similarly, Kuria revealed that the 16 percent VAT on bread has also been dropped from the 2024-2025 finance bill set to be tabled in parliament today for debate.

The government is mulling increasing taxes on an array of sectors with Treasury seeking to scale up taxation in its Medium-Term Revenue Strategy.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung'u had earlier read the proposed Sh3.92 trillion budget to parliament seeking funding from various sectors including increased taxation.

Already lobby groups of lobby groups as well as a section of Kenyans have staged protests in the Capital Nairobi with a planned sit-in in parliament buildings ahead of the tabling of the Bill on the floor of the house.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts