Zimbabwe: Irrigation Scheme Empowers Binga Villagers

BINGA District in Matabeleland North Province is undergoing massive transformation under the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa, which has green-lighted the implementation of several life-changing development projects.

Embracing the President's developmental philosophy of 'Leaving no one and no place behind,' a 20-hectare climate-proofed Saba Green Valley Irrigation Scheme was established in the Mlibizi area under Chief Saba in Ward 13 to promote agricultural production and empower the local community.

The project is part of the agriculture component of the Government, in partnership with the United Nations Development Fund (UNDP)-led Climate Adaptation Water and Energy Programme (CAWEP), and funded by the UK government through a £13.6 million grant.

The three-year CAWEP project, launched in August 2022 and running until November 2025, supports Government's climate change goals. It is being implemented in four districts: Binga, Insiza, Chipinge and Chivi.

The irrigation project, designed to improve the livelihoods of people in the area, consists of 64 members, including 38 women and 26 men. Fourteen girls and 11 boys are also among the participants, along with one elderly member and another one with a disability.

The Saba Green Valley Irrigation Scheme utilises a combination of irrigation methods, with 15 hectares under centre pivot and five under drip irrigation. Currently, sugar beans have been planted on 7.5 hectares, while 6,5 hectares are under wheat.

Chief Saba applauded the positive impact of the Saba Green Valley Irrigation Scheme.

He believes the initiative will significantly improve the district's socio-economic development and livelihoods.

"When the project was announced, I wholeheartedly welcomed it. It has the potential to transform the livelihoods of the villagers.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank the villagers who provided their labour to clear the land. Their contribution has been invaluable," said Chief Saba.

He said agriculture production in the area had been affected by effects of climate change.

"However, the Saba Green Valley Irrigation Scheme has the potential to turn things around, making failed harvests a thing of the past.

"I extend my sincere gratitude to our Government, the United Nations Development Fund, and the UK government for implementing this transformative project in our area. This initiative demonstrates that Binga is included in national development, and we are grateful," he said.

Saba Green Valley Irrigation Scheme chairperson, Molinah Mudimba (45) welcomed the project recounting the years of struggle with unreliable rainfall and poor harvests, highlighting how the irrigation scheme brings hope for a more secure and prosperous future for the villagers.

"This is a historic moment for our community. We're currently harvesting our first crop, and this project has the potential to banish hunger and poverty from our village forever. It's a significant step towards empowerment, and we are committed to ensuring its long-term viability."

"With the irrigation scheme's support, we believe we can achieve President Mnangagwa's vision of a prosperous Zimbabwe by 2030, where everyone will be food secure. As parents, this project empowers us to invest in our children's future by sending them to school," she said."

Binga District Agritex officer Mr Pedias Ndlovu said they have capacitated farmers with knowledge on running the project as a business.

"This project is in line with the Government's thrust of promoting climate-smart agriculture. We see here a farming method which conserves water and soil. This irrigation scheme uses a centre pivot and drip irrigation that conserves water.

UNDP communications officer for CAWEP, Mr Paul Sixpence said the programme was meant to climate-proof communities and ensure food security.

He said Binga is one of the districts that had been hard hit by climate change.

"As part of efforts to enhance climate-smart agriculture, UNDP through its funding partner, which is the United Kingdom government, has ensured that communities in the Mlibizi area in Binga have access to new agricultural methods that enhance adaptation to effects of climate change.

"We have established a 20ha irrigation scheme. A centre pivot has been connected and it's powered by solar energy. Four solar-powered gardens have also been established under the programme.

"Farmers are running their irrigation scheme as a business and they will sell their produce so they can sustain or maintain this project," he said.

The project also established four one-hectare nutrition gardens in Wards 9 and 13, specifically in the Siansundu, Mankoboli, Kadika North, and Kadika South areas.

This involved the rehabilitation of the existing Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) scheme, its 65-kilometre pipeline, and the installation of a new eight-kilometre pipeline from the treatment centre to the irrigation scheme.

Water for the project is sourced from the Mlibizi River, which flows into the Zambezi River.

Under the project, 10 schools in the area were also solarised. These include Zambezi Primary, Chalumba Primary, Jumamina Primary, Siansundu Primary, Mankobole Primary, Bunsiwa Primary, Saba Primary School, Zambezi Secondary, Saba Secondary, and Siansundu High.

This demonstrates Government and its partners' commitment to improving education quality for all children.

Their solarisation project brings power to rural schools, enabling relevant, inclusive, and sustainable learning.

This initiative also equips these schools with a reliable and sustainable source of power, bringing numerous benefits to pupils and teachers alike.

The solarisation programme extended its impact beyond electricity.

It also provided the schools, clinics and surrounding communities with clean water by utilising solar power to pump water from the rehabilitated Zinwa scheme, specifically its 65-kilometre pipeline.

In total, in terms of solar, the programme supported 12 institutions, 10 schools, one clinic and one office of the water authorities -- Zinwa -- to be able to run on renewable energy.

Ward 9 Councillor, Mr Urgent Ndlovu, expressed appreciation to the programme for solarising schools and the Zambezi Clinic in the area, and for providing access to clean water for the communities.

The District School Inspector for Binga Mr Edson Masungo said that the solarisation of schools in the district had led to a reduction in high staff turnover.

Previously, many teachers left these schools due to a lack of electricity and clean water.

"I want to talk about the transformative impact of bringing electricity to remote rural areas, particularly in places like Binga.

"Right now, these schools are experiencing an influx of teachers who are attracted by the availability of electricity. Not only electricity, there is also now clean water. The lack of clean water used to be a major challenge for these schools.

"The availability of electricity also allows for the use of electronic devices. Computers, projectors, and phones are all part of the new ICT curriculum. We expect this to improve student performance.

"Last year's pass rates in the district were low, with primary school attaining a 22 percent pass rate and secondary school were at 20 percent. We hope these interventions will lead to significant improvement in pass rates," said Mr Masungo.

Binga District Development Coordinator (DDC) Mr Land Siansolo Kabome commended the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the funding from the UK government for complementing Government's development efforts in the district.

"Our long-term vision is to establish light industries within five years. For example, we aim to develop cooking oil production, and we have encouraged our dryland farmers to begin preparing for sunflower cultivation. We also hope to see the irrigation system expanded in the future," said Mr Kabome.