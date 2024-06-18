Zimbabwe: Buz Announces U18 Afrobasketball Squads

THE Basketball Union of Zimbabwe (Buz) has announced players for the national Under-18 teams that will take part at the regional Afrobasket qualifiers in Lusaka, Zambia, from June 25-29.

In the boys' team, 16 players were selected, with the girls' side having 17 players.

Buz said they are confident the teams will reach the finals.

In announcing the teams, Buz secretary-general Charmaine Chamboko said players were selected after a thorough process.

She thanked the cooperation they had with schools and parents.

"The U18 girls and boys will be participating in the Afrobasket Qualifiers to be held in Lusaka, Zambia from 25-29 June 2024. Following a rigorous training and selection exercise, the players that will travel for the competition have been selected.

"We would like to thank the parents and schools that have made this possible so far and look forward to your continued support throughout the final camps and into the competition. We wish the teams all the best," said Chamboko.

Buz president Joe Mujuru said they had all the confidence in the team.

"The coaches are doing their best to build teams that are going to compete for honours. We are firmly behind our national teams and would like the nation to give the juniors all the support they need, as they go to raise our flag high," said Mujuru.

He said Buz was in the process of luring the business community and other sport benefactors to come on board and partner them, in a bid to support national teams.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As the national teams prepare for the regional encounter, the Buz president said they were committed to making sure junior basketball players will be up on the court on as many occasions this year.

After the Afrobasket qualifiers, the juniors will participate in the Under-16 African Union Sports Council Region V (AUSC) Afrobasket qualifiers in Namibia.

Teams

Boys: Valentine Mutasa (Harare High), Shaun Chideme (St Johns), Joshua Alvis-Lee (Falcon College), Tendekai Mavera (The Heritage), Samuel Nyamuda (St Alban's College, South Africa), Sankara Gwisai (St Stithian's College, South Africa), Nathan Tswatswa ( St John's College, South Africa), Isheanesu Chidavaenzi (St George's College), Tinashe Mutarisi ( Lomagundi College), Tioneyi Hatendi ( St Stithian's College, South Africa), Mufaro Mandisodza (St George's College), Wesley Mawondo (Marist Brothers, Harare), Elisha Jesaya (Murehwa High), Malachai Burrell (St George's College), Tristan Manuel (Arcadia Bucs), Ryan Ziki ( St John's College)

Girls: kuziva Murenje ( The Heritage), Tinashe Chikwata (The Heritage), Munesu Mhembere ( Chisipite Senior), Chiamaka Tshideu ( Kriste Mambo), Linda Ndlovu ( Girls College), Lisa Mpofu (Dominican Convent, Bulawayo), Thabisile Tshuma (Sacred Heart, South Africa), Ruvimbo Sibanda (Dominican Convent, Harare), Chido Nyongo (Girls High), Mahlah Mavunga (Girls High), Ntokozo Chisale (Lakers Mzansi), Yvonne Mutevera (The Heritage), Tercia Tshongwe (Dominican Convent, Bulawayo), Ayanna Mugweni (Peterhouse Girls), Makanaka Nabira (Dominican Convent, Harare), Nasira Gomez (Arundel)