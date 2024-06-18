Zimbabwe: Paga Rescues Dembare

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 1

ZPC Kariba . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .(1) 1

GIANTS Dynamos blamed their insipid show on complacency as they needed a second-half strike from Ghanaian Emmanuel Paga to salvage a point in a Castle Lager Premiership match against visiting ZPC Kariba at Rufaro yesterday.

For most of the time the home fans yesterday watched their team in dejection as the Glamour Boys chased shadows after Migos Svinurayi had put the visitors ahead with a seventh-minute strike.

Instead, it was their former player Leeroy Murape who illuminated the park with his blinding moves and dribbling skills that made a mockery of his former paymasters.

Paga scored in the 62nd minute, to ensure the Glamour Boys avoided defeat at home after trailing for almost an hour.

DeMbare coach Genesis Mangombe was relieved by the point, which took his side to 20 points. But they trail log leaders FC Platinum by 11 points. Mangombe said his charges had a wrong attitude in the first half, in which they were completely overrun by the Kariba side.

"I think we had some bit of complacency in the first half, and we talked to the boys during the half time. We said we needed to change our attitude if we wanted to win the game, remember we are at home and our next assignment is away.

"So, we wanted it more than our opponents and if you can see our second half was much better and our players were hungry, and they tried everything. We created several chances. Of course, we need to be more clinical in front of goal for us to win these games," said Mangombe.

But on another day, it was a game that the visitors could have easily bagged had they not decided to come back with a defensive approach in the second half.

ZPC Kariba were in control for most of the game with lively winger Murape enjoying his game in the DeMbare territory.

Upon realising the threat, Dynamos' roving right back Emmanuel Jalai was forced to minimise his forays upfront as he had to keep a close watch on Murape.

But it was Svinurayi who opened the scoring with a simple tap-in after goalkeeper Prince Tafiremutsa had spilled a long-range shot by Samuel Makawa.

Dynamos were forced to make an injury-inspired substitution when Ghanaian midfielder Frederick Ansa-Botchway limped off the pitch just before the half-hour mark.

His replacement Donald Mudadi brought life in the Glamour Boys' midfield, where they were now winning more balls and creating spaces. DeMbare had a good chance to level matters at the cusp of half time but Emmanuel Ziocha failed to do justice to a fine cross by Issa Sadiki. Ziocha, struggling all afternoon playing behind the strikers, was caught flat-footed when the ball was whipped in from the right with ZPC Kariba defenders off guard.

DeMbare came back from the breather on the better side as ZPC Kariba looked to be content defending the solitary goal.

But the visiting defenders, who had acquitted themselves well for almost an hour, paid a heavy price when they failed to track Paga inside the box.

The Ghanaian controlled the ball and unleashed a rising left-footer that beat the keeper Tatenda Munditi at the near post.

The Dynamos fans suddenly found their voice as the Glamour Boys pushed more men upfront after making four more substitutions in the second half. ZPC Kariba midfielder Clive Dzingayi cleared the ball from the line after DeMbare had forced three corner kicks in succession going into the last five minutes of the game. DeMbare also survived a late scare. They were saved by the woodwork in added time when substitute Given Chiyamuro broke loose in the box and unleashed a ballooning shot that bounced back into play from the crossbar.

ZPC Kariba coach Newton Chitewe was still satisfied with the draw which left his side unbeaten in four games, but stuck in 12th position on the log standings.

He conceded the defensive approach in the second half cost them maximum points.

"We are very happy considering the team I assembled this year, I didn't expect to perform like this, to me it's great work we are doing.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"When you are playing big teams you don't need to motivate these youngsters because they will always want to perform so that they can make their names.

"So, I just told them to go and get a goal and try to defend it.

"We wanted to maintain that 1-0 lead but Dynamos introduced more players in the second half and they were overloading our wings and then they scored.

"We did all we can to defend for us to get a point," said Chitewe.

Teams:

Dynamos: PrinceTafiremutsa, Emmanuel Jalai, Nomore Chinyerere, Kevin Moyo, Tendaishe Magwaza, Frederick Ansa-Botchway (D. Mudadi, 29th min), Emmanuel Ziocha (A. Freddy, 54th min), Tanaka Shandirwa, Issa Sadiki (T. Chiunga, 54th min), Emmanuel Paga (E. Ilunga, 75th min), Sadney Uri-Khob (A. Mandinyenya, 75th min)

ZPC Kariba: Tatenda Munditi, Nigel Kupara (G. Chiyamuro, 66th min), Nyasha Gurende, Boid Mutukure, Munashe Gavaza, Clive Dzingai, Collen Muleya, Fanwell Shoko, Samuel Makawa (B. Zuberi, 86th min), Leeroy Murape (K. Madima, 76th min), Migos Svinurayi (E. Hondo, 66th min)