Warriors international midfielder Tawanda Maswanhise has confirmed he will be leaving his boyhood team, Leicester City, after spending 12 years at the club.

The winger, who recently made his debut for the Warriors in their 2-0 loss to Lesotho in a 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier, announced the news on Instagram.

"After 12 years at Leicester City, my time has come to an end. I want to thank the players and coaching staff throughout my journey at the club. I would also like to thank the fans for their massive support as I enjoyed representing the club. Thanks for the beautiful memories."

In April, Maswanhise was on trial at a lower-division English club, Stockport City, as he targeted a deal. Stockport will be playing in the English League One next season after winning the League Two championship last season.

The 21-year-old winger has spent over 10 years in the Leicester City development structures and has made huge progress at the Foxes, to the point of being included in the Premier League match day squad of the first team.

Maswanhise has previously won the Leicester development side Player of the Year award. The youngster, who was born in Zimbabwe and moved to the United Kingdom at the age of two, has previously been targeted by Warriors coaches, including Norman Mapeza, before the 2021 Afcon finals in Cameroon.

Following on from seven Under-18s appearances in his breakthrough season of 2019/20, Maswanhise made his Development Squad debut against West Ham United in March 2021, while also being named on the bench for a Premier League fixture against Manchester United at Old Trafford two months later.

His involvement for the Under-18s increased across 2020/21 too, with 20 league appearances bringing six assists and a goal.

The 2021/22 season was another campaign of positive progress for the young Leicester City star.

Starting on a high following, his impressive showings with the first team in pre-season training, the 19-year-old looked comfortable in League 2 and the Papa Johns Trophy, featuring in all 29 of the Development Squad's competitive fixtures.

Making his mark on the score-sheet 10 times in League 2, the attacker, who usually plays off the left but can also be deployed down the middle, netted several important goals, including some superb individual efforts nominated for the Club's Goal of the Month competitions. 0

In the 2022/23 and the Zimbabwean again made positive in-roads, finding the net in all of City's opening six fixtures across two competitions.