Zimbabwe: Bosso's Win-Less Run Continues

Bulawayo football giants Highlanders' win-less run extended to six games after being held to a one-all draw by visiting Bikita Minerals in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields yesterday.

Bosso were held to their fifth draw since May 1 by newboys Bikita Minerals.

In May, Highlanders settled for four draws, three of them 1-1 against GreenFuel, Manica Diamonds, and ZPC Kariba while the Bulawayo derby against Arenel Movers ended goalless. The other game against FC Platinum ended in a 2-0 defeat, meaning a paltry four points from a possible 15.

Highlanders, who were yesterday hoping to get it right, got their goal through the boot of impressive Malvin Sibanda in the sixth minute before veteran Evans Katema doused their adventure with a second-half strike.

Dreadlocked Katema took advantage of a loose ball inside the box before he managed to beat a badly exposed Bosso goalkeeper Raphael Pitisi.

Highlanders coach, Kelvin Kaindu, reckoned they got too much relaxed.

"It's two points that we have dropped. I think we became comfortable when we got an early goal. Probably, it was a disadvantage for us to concede early in the second half because we didn't start well. I think from the first three chances from our opponents we conceded, I think we got relaxed," said Kaindu.

His opposite number Arnold Jani said they collected a worthy point.

"It is a very big point for us. We are really happy about what we got here because Highlanders are a well-oiled team," said Jani. In the 77th minute, Bosso's Lynoth Chikuhwa had a weak shot saved before yet another poor attempt in the 88th minute was easily collected by goalkeeper First Gandisani. Godfrey Makaruse also had his late strike from outside the box go wide. Despite getting numerous chances, Bosso failed to breach the Bikita Minerals' defence.

At the Colliery, Hwange moved off the bottom of the league following a 1-0 win over GreenFuel which ended a run of 13 games without victory for Chipangano.

It was sweet revenge for new coach Rodwell Dhlakama as he was fired from GreenFuel two months ago and then moved to Hwange. A first-half penalty by captain Kelly Shiyandindi decided the match after GreenFuel defender, Munyaradzi Diro was adjudged to have handled inside the box.

Dhlakama was calm despite the celebrations in the stadium at the end of the match.

"I am happy with the determination and fighting spirit shown by the boys. It gives encouragement going forward but we still have to continue with the spirit so that ascendancy up the log comes our way. It is gratifying to see the fans happy like this, we have to strive to give them happiness week in, week out," said Dhlakama.

Dhlakama's successor, Saul Chaminuka accepted defeat and lamented the wasted chances.

"We lost it's a game of football. We got chances but couldn't use them and in this game, you get punished for that," said Chaminuka.

Teams:

Highlanders: Raphael Pitisi (gk), Brian Mlotshwa (Marvelous Chigumira,72mins), Peter Muduhwa, Andrew Mbeba, Godfrey Makaruse, Melikhaya Ncube, Marvin Sibanda (Mason Mushore, 72mins), Devine Mhindirira, Mckinnon Mushore, Brighton Ncube (Prince Ndlovu, 54mins), Lynoth Chikuhwa.

Bikita Minerals: First Gandisani (gk), Prince Mlanzi, Blessing Kagudu,Carlton Munzabwa, Hillary Jeke, Allen Gahadzikwa (Liberty Masveure, 46mins), Benedict Bera, Evans Katema (Daren Mutimuzunze, 78mins), Chris Makambira (Masimba Mambare, 78mins), Praise Tonha, Barnabas Mtuche (Russell Madamombe, 46mins).