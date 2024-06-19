Zimbabwe: Dashboard for VP Mohadi to Monitor Projects

18 June 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

VICE President Kembo Mohadi will now be able to monitor all Government projects under the Social Services Cluster at the click of a button courtesy of a new dashboard created by the Bindura University of Science Education.

BUSE today presented the Social Service Cluster Dashboard it termed Chiringa to Permanent Secretary in the Office of VP Mohadi, Dr Benson Martins Dube.

Dr Dube said the dashboard will assist in the monitoring of all social services.

"We want the Vice President to be able to monitor the activities of the social services cluster, right from his office," he said.

"He should be able to know what is happening in each ministry and each State enterprise so that he is able to give advice, or to render assistance."

BUSE Vice Chancellor, Professor Eddie Mwenje said Government is results-oriented, adding that to achieve Vision 2030, there is need for "very fast" monitoring systems to allow interventions at the right time.

