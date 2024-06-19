South Africa: Low Scoring Affair On the Opening Day of 2024 ABC Motsepe National Playoffs

Group B and C went top of their groups by beating their opponents by one goal each, leaving the tournament wide open. While Group A offered a scintillating ending to the match which ended in a draw.

The National Playoffs will play until 23 June 2024, where the two finalists will gain promotion to the Motsepe Championship League for the 2024/5 season.

Kruger United from Mpumalanga started the week off with a bang, beating the hosts 1-0 in the first match of the day. Highbury FC from the Eastern Cape also walked away with three points after a hard fought 1-0 victory over Free State's Mangaung United.

The match of the day saw Mpheni Defenders from Limpopo dropping a 2-0 lead against Njampela FC of KwaZulu Natal in the dying mintues of the match. The match eventually ended in a 2 all draw.

Day Two of the tournament will see the following matches take place:

Highbury FC will host Thames FC in the first match of the day at 9am, while Mpheni Defenders will be looking for three points when they face FN Rangers from the Western Cape in the 12pm encounter.

Day 2 will conclude with a 3pm encounter between Kruger United and Dondol Stars from Gauteng.