South Africa: UDM Deputy President Kwankwa Released After Ransom Paid Following Cape Town Kidnapping

18 June 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Velani Ludidi

The incident, which sent shockwaves through SA's political community, involved a R10,000 ransom paid by the UDM for Kwankwa's release.

Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, the deputy president of the United Democratic Movement (UDM), was released after allegedly being kidnapped on his way to Cape Town International Airport on Tuesday afternoon. He was travelling to Gauteng to attend the presidential inauguration, which takes place at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said Kwankwa was ambushed and abducted by armed men in Driftsands, Mfuleni. The kidnappers forced him into their vehicle and robbed him of his belongings, including his car.

"The UDM paid the ransom and Mr Kwankwa was safely released, albeit shaken and traumatised," Holomisa said. "We wish Tshawe well on his road to recovery from this dastardly incident."

Kwankwa's vehicle was later found abandoned in Khayelitsha about 15km from Driftsands.

Police Minister Bheki Cele in April said, "Kidnapping of members of the public and influential individuals as well as businesspersons remains a concern."

Kidnapping details

Police sources involved in the investigation suggested that the kidnappers might not have known Kwankwa's identity.

Initially, the suspects attempted to force Kwankwa to withdraw money from an ATM at a...

