South Africa: Beaufort West's Mayoral Chains Up for Grabs in By-Elections

18 June 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

Wednesday's three by-elections in Beaufort West could lead to a new DA government or a continuation of the PA-led administration. It could also see the reintroduction into formal politics of former Beaufort West mayor Truman Prince.

Independent elections analyst Wayne Sussman described Wednesday's by-elections in Beaufort West as "hard to predict". Three by-elections will take place in the Karoo municipality and leadership changes could follow.

Residents of the three wards, which include places such as Murraysburg and Rustdene, will go to the polls on Wednesday, 19 June to elect new ward councillors.

In March, three ward councillors resigned, prompting the by-election. They were Ralph Skuza from the ANC, and Ebenezer Botha and Nicolaas Abraham from the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

These will be the first by-elections since the 29 May general elections.

Speaking to Daily Maverick, Sussman said the Karoo town's by-elections would be "more localised" than anywhere else and had several different layers which could affect the results.

"It's just very hard to predict what's going to happen," he said.

The candidates include Skuza, who will try to regain his ward, this time as an independent. Botha will represent the African Restoration Alliance when he attempts to regain his seat.

But the biggest name in this by-election is veteran politician Truman Prince, who is standing as the Ward 6 candidate for a party called the Movement of the People.

"He is the great survivor of Beaufort...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.