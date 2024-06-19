South Africa: New KZN Premier Thami Ntuli Announces Coalition Cabinet During Inauguration Address

analysis

Newly inaugurated KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli did not waste any time on Tuesday, announcing his cabinet during his inauguration speech. Members are made up of representatives of the ANC/IFP/DA/NFP coalition.

In a historic turn of events, Inkatha Freedom Party's Thami Ntuli was officially inaugurated as the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal on 18 June 2024. In his first address as Premier, delivered from the Woodburn Rugby Stadium in Pietermaritzburg, Ntuli emphasised a new beginning marked by unity, collaboration, and a profound commitment to serving the people of the province.

Ntuli's election was made possible by the ANC/IFP/DA/NFP coalition which trumped the MK Party.

MK secured 45% of the vote in the provincial elections earlier this month, and contrary to fears that MK "sleepers" in the ANC would be treasonous and vote with Jacob Zuma's breakaway party, ANC members loyally voted with the coalition.

"This day will go down in history as a significant moment, demonstrating that the power to shape our province's future lies firmly in the hands of its residents," Ntuli declared. He acknowledged that while political parties entered the recent elections with the ambition to lead independently, the electorate's decision necessitated a coalition government.

"The men, women, and youth of our Province ensured that no single organisation would have the mandate to govern alone," said Ntuli, recognising the electorate's role in steering the province towards a shared governance model. He...