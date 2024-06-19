Tanzania: Why Independent Critical Care Audit Will Improve Health Services in Tanzania

The Deputy Permanent Health Secretary, Dr Grace Magembe has stressed the importance of establishing an Independent Critical Care Audit as the Ministry determined to boost effectiveness and efficiency in the sector.

Dr Magembe who represented the docket's Minister Ms Ummy Mwalimu at meeting organised in Dar es Salaam to discuss the cooperation between Tanzania and UK in the health sector.

Last year, the two sides signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) enhance cooperation in the sector in three key areas namely; medical services, conducting research and training to improve healthcare services in the nation.

At a well-attended event by health experts, heads of public and private health facilities and public officials, Dr Maghembe emphasized the role of innovative technology in the delivery of health services, particularly in emergency care.

On his part, Director of Medical Services at the Ministry of Health, Dr Hamad Nyemba said Tanzania is attracting more investors in the health sector to boost manufacturing medicines and medical equipment.

"We hope to see foreign investment, particularly in the production of medical equipment and medicines, due to our favorable environment and the presence of skilled personnel who have studied in health-related fields," he noted.

On the other side, the newly appointed Benjamin Mkapa Hospital (BMH)'s executive officer, Prof Abel Makubi said his organization is set to collaborate with UK health institution in the areas of neurosurgeon, kidney treatment and research.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute Dr Peter Kisenge the signed MoU has enhanced the collaboration between JKCI and UK health institutions to capacitate the former to improve intensive care unit (ICU) services.

In his presentation, Head of Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH)'s ICU, Dr Baraka Mrisho highlighted that the nation has 120 Emergency Departments with more than 100 ICU facilities.

The Director of UK's Queensy Hospital and a member of UK healthcare Diaspora Association, Prof Gideon Mlawa has expressed his optimism that the event will bring the improvement in the provision of health services.

On his part, the MNH's executive director Prof Mohamed Janabi highlighted the importance of investment in training and education because of its multiplier effects.