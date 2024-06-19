Rwanda: Practical National Examinations Kick-Off With First Cohort in Nursing Schools

Introduced in 2021 to support the government's 4 x 4 programme which aims to quadruple the current health workforce in four years, the first cohort of the Associate Nursing Program (ANP) along with candidates from Technical Secondary Schools (TSS) nationwide began their practical national examinations on June 18. The examinations will run through June 28.

A total of 26,685 candidates from TSS and ANP are taking part. The TSS assessments aim to evaluate candidates' skills, knowledge, and attitudes, ensuring the effectiveness of the Competence-Based Training Curricula, and providing evidence for certification decisions.

The ANP practical examinations, commonly known as clinical attachment, aim to familiarise students with the practical and clinical aspects essential to their roles as professional associate nurses. These cover fundamental nursing skills, maternal and child health, and various medical and surgical conditions, aligning with the theoretical framework covered in their coursework.

Speaking during the launch, Menelas Nkeshimana, Head of the Department of Health Workforce Development at the Ministry of Health, emphasised the programme's alignment with the government's strategy to enhance the quality of basic education while increasing the number of health practitioners.

Nkeshimana highlighted that in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health introduced the ANP to address the shortage of professional health workers and fill the country's healthcare professional gap.

"These candidates will help address the shortage of professional health workers, especially nurses, given that patients spend 80 per cent of their time with nurses," said Nkeshimana.

He pointed out that the first cohort consists of 203 candidates from seven schools that started in 2021 and are undertaking the national examinations in the 2023/2024 school year. The number of candidates is expected to double to 400 and 600 in future cohorts.

Commenting on the quality of education, Nkeshimana expressed confidence in the candidates, noting that their syllabus was well-prepared, went through various evaluations in different institutions, and was taught by well-trained teachers with sufficient practical experience.

"We have high hopes that they are capable and will succeed in the exams," he stated.

Looking ahead, Nkeshimana mentioned that like other medical professionals, ANP graduates will be required to enrol in a council assessing their daily activities and career growth like other medical practitioners. However, those willing to enter the job market will find positions available for those with A2 levels, and they have various options to further their studies.

Nkeshimana highlighted the current shortage of healthcare workers, with a ratio of 1 professional to 1,000 patients, whereas the target is four professionals per 1,000 patients. "These graduates will help in bridging the gap at various levels," he added.

At the same time, the practical examinations for TSS involve integrated assessments and were launched nationally at Saint Joseph Integrated College in Nyamirambo, Nyarugenge District.

Bernard Bahati, Director General of the National Examinations and School Inspection Authority (NESA), highlighted that the government continues to support technical schools, aiming for a 60 percent enrolment rate by this year and increase the number of students with technical skills and well-equipped at the labour market, currently achieved at 43 per cent, with TSS schools present in almost every sector.

According to NESA's data, out of 26,482 TSS candidates, 14,506 are males and 11,976 are females from 330 schools. The ANP has 203 candidates from seven schools, with 100 males and 103 females. The TSS practical examinations will be conducted in 203 selected exam centres nationwide, involving 4,183 assessors, while ANP candidates will take their exams at seven hospitals: Gahini Hospital, Kabutare Hospital, Kibogora Hospital, Kigeme Hospital, Remera Rukoma Hospital, Ruhengeri Referral Hospital, and Rwamagana Hospital.

Meanwhile, the national examination for primary schools will take place from July 8 to 10, and the General and Technical Secondary School Examinations will be held from July 24 to August 3 nationwide.