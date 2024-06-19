Egyptian Red Crescent Provides Food Aid to Palestinians in North Sinai

In celebration of Eid al-Adha and under the directives of Dr. Nevin El Qabbaj, Minister of Social Solidarity and Deputy Chairperson of the Egyptian Red Crescent, the Egyptian Red Crescent has raised its readiness to the highest level since the first day of Eid al-Adha.

The organization has deployed emergency response teams to mosque courtyards, gatherings, squares, and tourist destinations, staffed by Red Crescent volunteers trained to provide the highest levels of care and urgent interventions. This deployment is taking place across the entire country.

Dr. Amal Imam, Acting Executive Director of the Egyptian Red Crescent, stated that the Red Crescent, in accordance with a deployment and positioning plan, has deployed 281 trained volunteers on the first day of Eid in 47 gathering areas, including 33 mosques and 14 public places.

This effort is supported by a fleet of vehicles equipped with the latest tools and technologies for rapid intervention among crowds and the provision of necessary first aid in cases of fainting and heat stress. Imam affirmed the readiness of the ambulance teams to deal with all field reports and provide the best possible first aid services.

Imam added that in accordance with the directives of the Minister of Social Solidarity, the highest level of readiness has been declared in the central emergency operations room, which operates around the clock to receive reports and follow up on the implementation of the security plan being carried out by emergency teams in the governorates during Eid al-Adha.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Amidst the severe heat wave, volunteer teams continued to spread awareness through the "Safe Summer" campaign, raising awareness about first aid and dealing with hot weather among visitors to gardens, parks, and summer resorts.

As part of a series of efforts and services provided to Palestinian brothers in Egypt, the Egyptian Red Crescent has implemented a plan to distribute gifts and toys to Palestinian children and organize a number of recreational and psychological support activities for them during the Eid days.

The food supply center of the Egyptian Red Crescent in Sheikh Zuweid, North Sinai, also intensified its activities during the Eid to prepare and distribute 30,000 hot meals throughout the Eid days for Palestinian brothers in North Sinai and in places of recovery. The Red Crescent also aims to distribute 9,000 dry food parcels to them during the Eid days.

In parallel and in partnership with KidZania Cairo and Butcher Burger restaurant chain, the Red Crescent organized an entertainment day for the children in the Red Crescent's care homes in Qalyubia. The day included entertainment and singing segments and face painting for the children.

The Egyptian Red Crescent is a non-profit humanitarian organization that works to alleviate human suffering and provide assistance to the most vulnerable in Egypt and around the world.

The organization is a member of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and is guided by the Fundamental Principles of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.