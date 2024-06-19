Ethiopia: Multi-Sectoral Economic Approach Helping to Overcome Dependency - High Govt Officials

18 June 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia's multi-sectoral economic approach is supporting the nation's ambition to overcome dependency, high-level government officials noted.

Trade and Regional Integration Minister Gebremeskel Chala and Finance State Minister Eyob Tekalign had an exclusive interview with the Ethiopian News Agency.

According to the Trade and Regional Integration Minister Gebremeskel Chala, successful measures have been taken to improve the economy by introducing the Homegrown Economic Reform.

He noted that Ethiopia has witnessed concrete achievements in recent years mainly due to the multi-sectoral economic approach.

Changing the previous narrowly framed economic approach played crucial role for the achievement, the minister added.

Gebremeskel revealed that the multi-sectoral economic approach has enabled the country to register productive achievements, mainly in agriculture, mining, tourism, industry, and ICT.

The per capital income of citizens has doubled from the previous 800 USD before the reform, the trade and regional integration minister stated, adding that the economic growth of Ethiopia has therefore been internationally recognized.

Finance State Minister Eyob Tekalign said the national reform has fundamentally changed Ethiopia's economy.

The economic growth registered under the ongoing reform has in particular helped to align the country's development potential with citizens' demand, he added.

Citing the country's vision to see Ethiopians becoming examples of change, the state minister pointed out that activities are underway to ensure national development by creating better living conditions at the family level.

Eyob further stressed the need to tackle aid-dependency, adding that activities have been carried out for citizens to properly respond to their livelihood and provide for others in a sustainable manner.

For the state minister, the opening up of wholesale and retail export-import trades for competition will have a huge role in stimulating competitiveness in the market and the country's overall economic growth.

According to him, the government also realizes the essential role of startups in the effort to move from aid-dependency to productivity by providing special support to youth creativity and skill development.

The two high-level government officials furthermore emphasized the significant role of citizens to end aid-dependency.

Finally, the officials stressed the need for Ethiopians to support the successful developmental leadership role of the government to overcome dependency.

