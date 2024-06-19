Namibia: Muslim Communities Donate 100 Cattle to Feed the Vulnerable

The Muslim community in Namibia donated 100 cattle to feed needy and vulnerable communities in the northern regions at Eenhana on Sunday.

A total of over two tonnes of meat will be distributed to thousands of impoverished families who rarely have the means to include meat in their diets.

Ohangwena governor Sebastian Ndeitunga said the gesture contributes to the government's drought relief efforts.

"I'm confident that the generous donations today will go a long way in meeting the government halfway in drought relief efforts. It is always inspiring to see the religious communities appreciate the government and use their efforts to improve the lives of all Namibians," he said.

He further implored all other religious communities to come to the aid of drought stricken communities.

Awqaf, a Muslim non-profit organisation based in South Africa and established in 2000, is dedicated to the socio-economic, political, educational and spiritual upliftment of Muslim and historically disadvantaged communities in South Africa and beyond.

The Turkish Diyanet Foundation, known as Diyanet Vakfi, is an arm of Turkey's Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet). The foundation is dedicated to promoting and supporting educational initiatives and engaging in a wide range of humanitarian and social welfare projects both within Turkey and internationally.

Diyanet Vakfi plays a pivotal role in fostering intercultural dialogue and understanding by sponsoring scholarship programmes, humanitarian relief projects that include food relief, and the annual Qurbani (sacrificial livestock distribution) aimed at assisting underprivileged communities.

The foundation believes it is their collective responsibility to foster growth and drive poverty eradication and sustainable development for the most vulnerable in society.

Through this engagement, the charitable organisation is eager to collaborate on more projects with the Namibian government, by reinforcing a shared commitment to uplifting the affected regions.

Globally, Muslims worldwide commemorate Eid ul-Adha, the story of Prophet Ibrahim's test of faith, where he was prepared to sacrifice his beloved son Ismail in the precincts of Mecca. In a moment of divine intervention, Allah substituted Ismail with a magnificent ram.

Qurbani is a symbolic tribute to this event, where Muslims sacrifice livestock in a prescribed humane manner. The meat from Qurbani is then distributed among the poor, providing them with much-needed nourishment and to uplift their spirits.

This year, Diyanet Vakfi once again joins forces with Awqaf South Africa to conduct Qurbani programmes in Namibia.