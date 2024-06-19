Tanzania: Samia Urges Tanzanian Journalists to Focus On Analytical Reporting

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has called upon journalists to shift their focus from simply reporting events to in-depth analytical reporting.

She emphasized that many articles published in newspapers lack analysis before being published, leading to a lack of precision in the news.

"We have a lack of in-depth analysis in our news reports, which often lack precision," President Samia said. "Journalists simply report on events without providing thoughtful analysis."

The Head of State also urged journalists to concentrate on writing well-researched and fact-based news rather than stories that seek to gain popularity.

President Samia emphasized that media outlets should adapt to new technologies while considering professionalism, skills, and economic factors. She warned that failing to do so could result in a loss of expertise and economic strength.

The President also cautioned against being swayed by social media trends, which can damage the reputation of journalism and create unnecessary panic that can lead to disasters.

Minister for Information, Communication and Information Technology Nape Nnauye acknowledged that while Tanzania has not yet reached the desired level of media freedom, significant progress has been made compared to the past.