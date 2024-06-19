Rwanda: PM Ngirente Tips Rwanda Correctional Service Cadets On Professionalism, Integrity

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente on June 18, presided over the graduation ceremony of 166 Junior Officer Cadets from the Rwanda Correctional Service (RCS).

The ceremony took place at the RCS Training School (RCS TRG SCH) in Muhazi Sector, Rwamagana District in Eastern Province.

This first cohort of the 2023/24 academic year included 27 women, reflecting a growing emphasis on gender diversity within the RCS. The cadets, who have undergone rigorous training for over a year, were commissioned as Assistant Inspectors of Prisons, ready to take on roles within Rwanda's correctional system.

ALSO READ: RCS seeks more female officers to enhance services for women inmates

The ceremony was also attended by other government officials who include; Evariste Murenzi, Commissioner General of RCS, Rose Musoni, Deputy Director General of Prisons and Detainees, Vincent Biruta, Minister for Interior, Aimable Havugiyaremye, the Secretary General of National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), Col (Rtd) Jeannot Ruhunga, the Secretary General, Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), Jeanne Chantal Ujeneza, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Pudence Rubingisa, the Governor of Eastern Province and other dignitaries.

Ngirente commended the graduates for their dedication and urged them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity in their new roles.

"This event symbolises the government's commitment to strengthening the correctional system and the professionals within it. We expect you to be responsible and work with integrity while fulfilling your duties, especially serving under the interest of all Rwandans."

He added, "We should not hear of you acting contrary to your vows, engaging in actions outside your duties, or anything that tarnishes the image of our country."

The Prime Minister assured continued government support for the RCS training school to ensure such training continues to be provided in the future.

The ceremony also highlighted the cadets' commitment and excellence, with three graduates receiving special awards for their outstanding performance.

AIP Eric Iyakaremye was recognized as the top performer, followed by AIP Eugene Niyonsenga in second place, and AIP Alice Kirabo, the highest-ranking female cadet, in third.

ALSO READ: RCS graduates first cohort of inmate trainees

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"On behalf of RCS Training School (RCS TRG SCH) fraternity, I take this opportunity to congratulate Officer cadet Intake 01/23/24 for successfully completing this important course," Emmanuel Nshozamihigo Rutayisire Assistant Commission of Prison (ACP) said.

ACP Rutayisire noted that the cadet course training package was designed in accordance with law enforcement training principles, integrating in-depth classroom instruction in correctional principles and procedures with practical skills in defensive tactics and the handling of violent prisoners.

"The course covered both theories and practical exercises that included and not limited to weapon training, security management in corrections, health issues and health care in correctional Facility, guidance and handling inmates with special needs, criminal justice and human rights, correction management and rehabilitation, gender and corrections, staff work, leadership and command and military science. Also, the simulation exercise was conducted through Command Post Exercise (CPX) and Field Training Exercise (FTX)."

"Therefore we are very confident that the candidates will execute their assignments effectively in their respective deployments," he said.