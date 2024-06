EgyptAir has initiated an air bridge to bring pilgrims back to Egypt. Commencing on Wednesday, June 19, the airline will operate nine flights transporting pilgrims from the Holy Land to Egypt.

The pilgrims include individuals from the Ministry of Interior, Minya Solidarity, the Senate, the House of Representatives, as well as transit pilgrims.

EgyptAir plans to transport approximately 60,000 pilgrims by July 5, 2024.