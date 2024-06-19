Egypt Merchandise Exports Up By 9.8% in First 5 Months of 2024 - Trade Minister

Egypt's non-oil exports from January to May 2024 reached $16.5 billion, up from $15.4 billion in the same period of 2023, marking a 9.8 percent increase, Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir stated on Tuesday.

Minister Samir said Egyptian exports achieved a monthly hike of $3.5 billion in May, marking the strongest performance for the country's exports in a single month.

The largest markets for Egyptian exports during this period included Saudi Arabia with $1.391 billion worth of goods, Turkey with $1.31 billion, the UAE with $1.133 billion, Italy with $974 million, and the US with $904 million, according to Samir.