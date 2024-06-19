Chad: Fire, Explosions At Chad Ammunition Depot, Govt Says

Présidence de la République du Tchad/Facebook
18 June 2024
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Chad's government said there was an ongoing fire and explosions at an ammunition depot in the capital, N'Djamena. The cause was not immediately clear. Initial footage appeared to show large blasts.

A fire broke out overnight at a military ammunition depot in Chad's capital causing a series of explosions, government spokesman and Foreign Affairs Minister Koulamallah Abderaman said.

"Fire in a military ammunition store in Goudji," he wrote, referring to a district in the capital, N'Djamena. "A fire broke out in a military ammunition store located in Goudji, causing major explosions. The population is invited to remain calm."

Chadian media like Tchad One shared video footage of the area taken from that DW could not immediately verify appearing to show a large fire and several flashes from apparent follow-on blasts. Tchad One captioned it simply, "Uncontrollable situation."

The depot is in the north of the city near the international airport. N'Djamena is home to around 1.6 million people or roughly 10% of Chad's population.

Chad was in the news last month as its population voted after three years of military rule without elections, picking Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno -- the son of the country's sixth president, Idriss Deby Itno -- as its seventh.

msh/sms (AFP, Reuters)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.