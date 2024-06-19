Zimbabwe: Kombo, Kasi Fraud Trial Postponed Again

The trial of gospel musician Ivy Kombo and her husband Admire Kasi failed to resume again for the second time this month due to the absence of one of the defence lawyers.

One of the defence lawyers, Mr Admire Rubaya, yesterday told the court that his colleague, Mr Everson Chatambudza, was not feeling well hence sought a postponement.

The defence lawyers also wrote to the District Public Officer, Mr Tafara Chirambira, advising him to delay summoning High Court judge, Justice Sylvia Chirawu-Mugomba.

"We write to formally notify you that we intend to make several applications before the presiding magistrate on that date.

"Our intended applications might affect the leasing of the evidence from Justice Chirawu-Mugomba," read part of the letter dated June 17, 2024.

The lawyers stated that it was prudent to delay or postpone summoning the judge until they had finished making their applications.

However, prosecutor Mr Anesu Chirenje opposed the application.

The presiding magistrate, Mrs Feresi Chakanyuka, made a ruling that the matter be postponed to June 28.

The couple are accused of fraudulently acquiring conversion certificates without writing examinations to practice law in Zimbabwe.

They are being jointly charged with suspended Council for Legal Education director Huggins Hardwork Duri.

The trial is expected to continue with the State leading Justice Chirawu-Mugomba in the witness stand.

Her testimony might mark the end of the State's case.

Justice Chirawu-Mugomba is the chairperson of CLE, who is alleged to have written a letter authorising the couple to be exempted from writing the conversion examinations which consist of eight subjects.