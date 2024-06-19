South Africa: Media24 To Cut Print, 400 Jobs at Risk - South African News Briefs - June 19, 2024

Media24 Cuts Print, 400 Jobs at Risk

Media24 has announced that it plans to close the print editions of five newspapers, selling its media logistics business, and offloading its community newspaper portfolio as it seeks to build a "fully digital" future, reports IOL. Media24 CEO Ishmet Davidson said the proposed restructure could result in the loss of at least 400 jobs while 400 other positions will be transferred to Novus Holdings. The company said that they will start consultations with staff, which will be completed over the next three months. The transfer of the sold businesses to its new owner will take place this week. The last publication date for the newspapers that will be closed is September 30, 2024.

MK Party Will Not Attend Presidential Inauguration

Newly-formed Umkhonto weSizwe (MK Party) has confirmed that it will not attend the Presidential Inauguration, reports SABC News. The MK party emerged as the country's third-biggest party in the elections after raking in more than 4.5 million votes at national and regional, leading to 58 seats in Parliament, which has 400 seats. MK party spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, said that joining the inauguration would be like spitting on the graves of those who died for freedom. Cyril Ramaphosa will be inaugurated for his second term under the Government of National Unity (GNU) at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Farming Community on Edge After Newcastle Home Invasion

The Nel family from Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal were ambushed by armed intruders demanding money and firearms, reports News24. Theuns Nel who lives in a cottage above his parents' house, recounted the harrowing experience, with the pain of losing his father Tollie still lingering in his voice. The criminals took the money and the firearms and left all electronic devices behind. The attackers fled, leaving behind a trail of shock and devastation. Newcastle community policing forum (CPF) chairperson Ismaeel Dhalech said the incident shocked the whole community, especially the farming community. He said farmers were concerned about safety as they often felt targeted by criminals.

