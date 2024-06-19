South Africa: Shebeshxt Out of ICU, Will Attend His Daughter's Funeral

Rapper Shebeshxt, real name Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, has been moved from the ICU following a tragic car accident that left his daughter Onthatile Chuene dead.

According to family spokesperson James Magoro, the 27-year-old will attend his child's funeral and then be taken back to hospital.

"We are looking to maybe have people from the hospital assist in bringing him to the funeral and then take him back to the hospital to recover," Magoro told TshisaLIVE.

Shebeshxt is also said to have undergone surgery on his leg and shoulder.

When asked about how he is dealing with his daughter's passing, Montoro said: "We can't talk to him about his loss because we understand, but he can see his child is not around any more and his partner got hurt."

Sunday World earlier revealed the rapper is under investigation for culpable homicide. A source told the publication that Polokwane police were in contact with the rapper's family and requested statements about the vehicle accident.

Police also reportedly wanted to draw blood from the artist to check his sobriety status when the crash happened. Limpopo police provincial spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba told The South African that a probe into the crash was standard procedure.

Last week Saturday, Shebeshxt, his partner and his daughter, 9, were involved in a horror car accident on the R37 road next to Smelters Mine in Limpopo. His vehicle collided with a truck and overturned.

Tidimalo Chuene, spokesperson for the Department of Transport in Limpopo confirmed the incident: "A charcoal Volkswagen Polo collided with a heavy motor vehicle."