South Africa: That Famous Picture of AKA and Cassper Nyovest - 'This is What he Whispered in My Ear'

Multi-award-winning artist Cassper Nyovest finally laid bare what the late AKA said to him in a picture that caught everyone by surprise.

The rapper, in a wide-ranging interview on L-Tido's podcast, exposed what South African fans have been pondering for years.

Cassper said the South African legend walked up to him in the club, hugged him, and said: "Congratulations on the thing but just know I meant everything that I said to you."

He went on to praise AKA, saying: "What people don't know about him (AKA) he was so smart. Everything was so well-calculated. He knew that that picture would do that."

The two rappers were known to have beef and had one of the biggest rivalries in the SA hip-hop industry.

Cassper told L-Tido in an earlier podcast that the issue between the stars started with his song Gusheshe and went on for years.

Lingering doubts about the authenticity of the feud have been put to rest. Lynn Forbes, mother of the prominent South African rapper AKA, expressed her belief that the conflict was genuine, even though she did not fully understand the reasons behind it.

Despite this, Cassper has dedicated a song to AKA on his new album Solomon.

A verse in the song, Candlelight, reads: "This time is for the legacy, I don't do it just to do it, this is therapy/ And if this shit don't exist then we develop it/ And when I heard it I was just as hurt as the Megacy."

TimesLive reported that the two went on to record music together which people haven't heard.

Kiernan "AKA" Forbes was shot dead on February 10, 2023, outside a Durban restaurant.

Five people have since been arrested and charged with the killing.