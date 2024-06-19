South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for Dealing in Drugs At OR Tambo International Airport

18 June 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Pieter Johan Cristie (51) and Belinda Butcher (52) were arrested on Sunday, 16 June 2024 at the OR Tambo International Airport by members of the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation for dealing in drugs as well as Contravention of the Drug Trafficking Act 140 of 1992.

A multi-disciplinary operation by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime, Crime Intelligence, OR Tambo K9 Dog Unit, State Security Agency, SARS Customs and Ethiad Airlines took place on 16 June 2024 at the OR Tambo International Airport which resulted in the arrest of the two suspects after they were intercepted. Information was received about two suspected drug mules who would be travelling from South Africa to Israel, transporting drugs.

The two suspects were identified and upon searching their luggage 1,75 kg Crystal Meth was found on the luggage belonging to Cristie and 0,90 kg Crystal Meth was found in Butcher's luggage. The estimated value of the drugs is R2 million. Investigations also revealed that this was not the suspects' first attempt at trafficking drugs.

The pair have made their first appearance at the Kempton Park Magistrate Court where the matter is postponed to Tuesday, 25 June 2024 for a formal bail application. Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in Gauteng, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa has commended the investigation team for the spectacular success and continues to warn members of the public to never allow desperation to lead them into being recruited as drug mules.

