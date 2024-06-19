Rwanda: Comfort People Ministries Feature Secular Artists in New Album

Comfort People Ministries, an emerging Rwandan evangelism group, recently released their debut gospel album, dubbed 'Thank You Lord'. What sets this album apart is its collaboration with secular musicians, a move that could, or otherwise, sparked debate within the Christian community.

The debate over whether Christian artists should collaborate with secular artists has been controversial. However, it's important to note that this group is not the first to feature a secular artist. Many other Christian artists have also taken this approach.

Founded in 2016 by Jean Damascene Ndayishimiye, the "Ubutunzi" hit makers initially focused on traditional evangelism through church visits and charity work.

Other songs include "Igihe", "My prayer", "Inzara", "Niwe Mutabazi", "I praise the Lord" to mention but a few.

In 2019, the group transitioned to what they dubbed "comfort evangelism," using music as a medium to spread the Word of God.

Inspired by biblical scriptures like Isaiah 40:1-2 [Comfort, yes, comfort My people!" Says your God] and Luke 19:10 [For the Son of Man came to seek and to save the lost], their mission is, and has since the time being, to reach a broader audience with the comforting message of gospel music.

"The idea to collaborate with secular artists comes from the belief that the gospel message should reach all corners of society, not just those already within the church," Ndayishimiye told The New Times.

He explains, "As Jesus said, 'For the Son of Man came to seek and to save the lost.' We had the idea to connect with secular artists and create comfort songs so that the gospel continues to spread. Both secular and gospel music have different audiences, and combining these can expand the reach of their message."

"This vision is rooted in the inclusive nature of salvation, as highlighted in Romans 3:23: [for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God]"

Ndayishimiye believes that involving secular artists in gospel projects can also rekindle their own faith and talents, allowing the Holy Spirit to work within them.

For instance, "Thank You Lord" features a couple of both Rwandan and international artists. The album includes contributions from notable names like rapper Bulldogg, Khalphan, Fireman, Kenny K-Shot, Symphony Band, producer Ayo Rash, Chris Hat, Papa Cyangwe, Yvan Mpano, Alto, Gisa Cyinganzo, and the late Jay Polly (RIP), alongside foreign artists like LG Boyle, Herbertskillz, and Anthony E Sullivan.

This extensive mix of artists proves the ministry's commitment to unity and reaching diverse audiences.

"Despite the challenges in coordinating such a diverse group, the album was completed over the span of a year, with significant contributions from producer Julesce Popieeh, who worked on over half of the tracks," Ndayishimiye noted.

The 12-song album blends praise and worship with messages of comfort and hope, encouraging listeners to remember God's goodness amidst their trials.

Ndayishimiye explained that they named the album 'Thank You Lord' to express our gratitude for the journey his ministry has gone through, despite the discouragements and challenges.

"1 Thessalonians 5:18 reminds us to always be thankful, and we want to share that message with everyone facing difficulties," he said.

The album is now available on all major music platforms, and Comfort People Ministries encourages Rwandans to listen and share the album widely.