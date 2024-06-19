Rwanda: How Has Europe Fared in Bringing to Book Genocide Fugitives?

Figures obtained by The New Times show that European countries have been reluctant to try suspected perpetrators of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi who are on their territory or send them to Rwanda to face justice.

Since 1994, Rwanda has sent indictments against 141 Genocide suspects in Europe, but only 28 have been tried, according to figures from the Ministry of Justice.

France and Belgium, which host the biggest number of Genocide suspects of any European country, have not extradited anyone to Rwanda.

Rwandan Prosecution sent 47 indictments to France and 40 to Belgium. But the two countries' judiciaries have tried 7 and 12 Genocide suspects, respectively.

Britain, which hosts five suspects, Italy (four) and Denmark (three) have not tried or extradited anyone to Rwanda.

The Netherlands, which received 18 indictments, has tried two Genocide suspects and extradited four.

Norway and Germany, which received seven and six indictments respectively, have each tried one suspect and extradited one.

Sweden received seven indictments, tried three suspects and extradited one.

Switzerland, which received three indictments, has tried one suspect with two still at large.

Finland received one indictment and the suspect was tried.

'A matter of urgency'

Survivors of the Genocide against the Tutsi and Rwandan government officials have for years urged European countries to try or send the Genocide suspects or fugitives to Rwanda to face justice.

There has been optimism in recent years after France and Rwanda embarked on normalising their relations, which had been strained by the French government's role or responsibility in what happened during the Genocide against the Tutsi.

However, associations of Genocide survivors such as Ibuka have pointed out that the longer it takes to try the suspects who have been on the run for 30 years, the more the chances of delivering justice diminish.

Speaking recently to The New Times following the June 10 conviction in Belgium of Emmanuel Nkunduwimye - who was found guilty of genocide crimes and sentenced to 25 years in prison - Ibuka's Executive Secretary Naftal Ahishakiye said more efforts were needed to give the survivors justice.

"We appreciate the effort of countries that are increasing the political will to bring the Genocide perpetrators to book," Ahishakiye said.

"It has been 30 years since the Genocide, and therefore bringing the perpetrators before the courts of law should be a matter of urgency. Genocide survivors have waited for too long and they need justice," he said.

Ahishakiye noted that France and Belgium had manifested willingness to try more suspects.

"When you talk to the judicial officials in these countries, you get a sense that more Genocide suspects will be tried in the coming days," he said.

Besides Europe, there are more than 1,000 suspects of the Genocide against the Tutsi who are still at large in various countries, according to Rwandan authorities.