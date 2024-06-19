Tanzania: VP Invites Bii to Invest in Clean Cooking Energy

Vice President Dr. Philip Mpango has invited the UK's development finance institution, British International Investment (BII), to invest in clean cooking energy to support government efforts in addressing the effects of climate change.

The Vice-President is- sued the plea yesterday during a meeting with BII's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Nick O'Donohoe, and his delegation at the State House in Dodoma.

Dr Mpango noted that the institute has been investing in the country for decades in various sectors such as energy, agriculture, food, forestry, financial, and communication services "Since 1949, BII has been investing in priority sectors for national development," he said.

Statistics show that Tanzania's annual deforestation rate is estimated to be 469,000 hectares per year.

Dr Mpango said that the government is committed to opening up the economy by implementing important reforms in policies and laws to attract business and investment.

He also stated that the government is conducting institutional reforms to ensure a secure business and investment environment.

"The government, under the leadership of President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, is focused on opening up the economy through significant reforms that stimulate business and attract investment," the VP emphasized.

Dr Mpango highlighted that despite the challenges facing the world, Tanzania's economy continues to improve.

In response, BII's CEO, Mr. O'Donohoe, expressed the institute's commitment to cooperating with Tanzania in various sectors, particularly solar and wind energy.

"BII will also support efforts to improve electricity transmission infrastructure, agriculture, and storage infrastructure for vegetables and flowers," he added.

Mr O'Donohoe noted that Tanzania has emerged as a country with a strong and growing economy, attracting investors.

He thanked the government for creating a favorable climate for the Institute to implement various projects.

BII's Managing Director, Head of Africa, Mr Chris Chijuitomi, and Head of Planning, Mr John Trees attended the meeting.

The Tanzanian delegation included Deputy Minister of State in the President's Office (Planning and Investment) Stanslaus Nyongo, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy Dr James Mataragio, Tanzanian High Commissioner to the UK Mbelwa Kairuki, and Director of International Trade and Economic Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Am- bassador John Ulanga.