Kenya: MPs Begin Debate On Finance Bill 2024

Nairobi — Members of Parliament began debate on the Finance Bill 2024 that outlines revenue generating initiatives by the Kenya Kwanza government.

The legislators are expected to debate the bill today until 9.30pm.

During the session, they will air their views and make oral submissions about what they make of the contents of the taxation measures.

They will also speak to both the contents of the Bill itself and the recommendations of the Departmental Committee on Finance and Planning after the government dropped some taxes.

Finance and Planning Committee chairperson Kuria Kimani moved the Bill for the Second Reading on Wednesday morning after he tabled it on Tuesday afternoon.u