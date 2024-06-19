Kenya: Southern African Equity Fund to Put Up 240 Green Apartments in Kiambu

Nairobi — IHS Kenya, a Southern African private equity fund manager, has unveiled an affordable green housing development in Limuru, Kiambu County.

Located within the Tilisi Masterplan Development, the development comprises 240 green units of two- and three-bedroom apartments.

Sited on 2.5 acres, the Muzi Salama housing project is set to be completed in the next 24 months and will retail from Sh5.2 million.

IHS Kenya Managing Director Peter Mayavi said that the development will address the growing demand for affordable housing, offering residents quality urban living.

"We also chose to develop in Tilisi due to its strategic location that is served by major transportation nodes," Mayavi added.

Muzi Salama is IHS Kenya's first development-for-sale project in Kenya.

IHS Kenya has also partnered with Mi Vida to develop 200 green and affordable rental housing units within the Garden City mixed-use masterplan along the Thika Road Superhighway.

The funding for affordable green housing will be provided by the IHS Kenya Green Housing Fund.