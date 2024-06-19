Zimbabwe: Five Killed, 13 Injured in Road Traffic Accident Along Harare-Bindura Road

FIVE people were confirmed dead while 13 sustained injuries after a commuter omnibus and haulage truck were involved in a head-on collision before the kombi side-swiped another vehicle.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident, which happened near Mazowe Dam, along the Harare-Bindura road this Tuesday afternoon.

"The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred this afternoon on 18 June 2024 at the 37-kilometre peg along Harare-Bindura road.

"Five people were killed whilst 13 others were injured when a kombi carrying 18 passengers was involved in a head-on collision with a MAN truck with three passengers on board.

"Subsequently, the kombi side-swiped a Toyota Belta vehicle with three passengers on board," said police in a statement.

The bodies of the victims were taken to the Concession Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

Police said more details on the fatal crash will be released in due course.