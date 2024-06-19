Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Councillor Arrested for Selling Late Ex-Mines Minister's Farmland

19 June 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

A CHITUNGWIZA councillor has been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for allegedly subdividing and putting up for sale a portion of late former Mines minister, Amos Midzi's farm situated in Beatrice.

In a statement this Tuesday, ZACC confirmed the arrest of Seke Ward 11 Councillor Patson Chipunza of Zanu PF for the alleged offence.

"ZACC has arrested Zanu PF councillor for Ward 11, Seke, Patson Chipunza on charges of fraudulently subdividing and selling land belonging to the late former Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Mr Amos Midzi's estate.

"Allegations are that in December 2022, the accused person fraudulently subdivided subdivision 1 of Earling Farm in Beatrice and engaged an agent to advertise the subdivided land for sale.

The complainant Phillip Chapfunga saw an advert and approached the agent.

"The complainant was referred to Chipunza, who masquerades as the village head and owner of the land. Acting on the misrepresentation, Chapfunga purchased a piece of land measuring 63 ha for US$29,000 and made additional investment of US$41,000 on the farm infrastructure," said the anti-graft body.

"The fraud was discovered by a co-executor of the estate of the late Midzi, who reported the matter to ZACC, leading to Chipunza's arrest..."

Chipunza will appear in court this Wednesday.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.