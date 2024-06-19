Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Councillor Arrested for Selling Late Ex-Mines Minister's Farmland

A CHITUNGWIZA councillor has been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for allegedly subdividing and putting up for sale a portion of late former Mines minister, Amos Midzi's farm situated in Beatrice.

In a statement this Tuesday, ZACC confirmed the arrest of Seke Ward 11 Councillor Patson Chipunza of Zanu PF for the alleged offence.

"ZACC has arrested Zanu PF councillor for Ward 11, Seke, Patson Chipunza on charges of fraudulently subdividing and selling land belonging to the late former Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Mr Amos Midzi's estate.

"Allegations are that in December 2022, the accused person fraudulently subdivided subdivision 1 of Earling Farm in Beatrice and engaged an agent to advertise the subdivided land for sale.

The complainant Phillip Chapfunga saw an advert and approached the agent.

"The complainant was referred to Chipunza, who masquerades as the village head and owner of the land. Acting on the misrepresentation, Chapfunga purchased a piece of land measuring 63 ha for US$29,000 and made additional investment of US$41,000 on the farm infrastructure," said the anti-graft body.

"The fraud was discovered by a co-executor of the estate of the late Midzi, who reported the matter to ZACC, leading to Chipunza's arrest..."

Chipunza will appear in court this Wednesday.