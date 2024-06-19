Zimbabwe: Cottco Employees in Court for Stealing Presidential Input Scheme Fertilizer

19 June 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Tinei Tuhwe

Four employees of the Cotton Company of Zimbabwe Limited (COTTCO) have appeared in court facing theft of trust property charges.

The accused persons, Chrispen Gwavuya, Albert Kanimbirira, Elvis Chakanetsa Nyamayaro, and Thomas Fukai, allegedly stole fertilizer meant for farmers. They were brought before the Gokwe Magistrates' Court facing theft of trust property charges.

The four accused persons, who are the Business Unit Manager, Business Accountant, Human Resources Officer, and Stores Officer at COTTCO's Gokwe depot, respectively, stole fertilizer worth thousands of dollars, which was meant for cotton farmers under the free Presidential Input Scheme.

According to the state in 2023, the COTTCO Gokwe depot was responsible for distributing fertilizers to local cotton farmers as part of the Presidential Input Scheme.

However, instead of following instructions to provide the fertilizers to the farmers, the four accused employees allegedly colluded to divert the fertilizers for personal gain.

They sold the fertilizers to their colleagues at COTTCO, rather than distributing them to the intended beneficiaries.

"On the 3rd of April 2023 accused 4 raised a disposal form requesting that 571 bags x 50kgs of Compound L fertilizers be written off as breakages.

"On the 27th of July 2023, the accused persons held a meeting as the disposal committee and agreed that the fertilizers will be disposed of to COTTCO employees.

"This was done without the authority or approval of the COTTCO Head Office. The accused persons proceeded to sell 358 bags of 50kg fertilizer at USD2 to COTTCO employees who were not meant to receive them.

"The proceeds of the sale amounted to USD716," said the NPA

The accused persons were arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission

The NPA further stated that the commercial value of the prejudice is USD12172.

The matter was remanded to 27 June 2024.

