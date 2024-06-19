Zimbabwe: Warriors Midfielder On the Verge of Joining South African Side Marumo Gallants

19 June 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

SOUTH African football club Marumo Gallants is on the verge of signing Warriors midfielder Daniel Msendami.

The 23-year-old former Highlanders player had a good outing with reigning Botswana Premier Soccer League side Jwaneng Galaxy, which also won the league's FA Cup to record a double.

Msendami was heavily involved in the team's successful season as he scored 12 goals and provided 16 assists.

According to South African publication Far Post, relegated South African side Marumo Gallants is leading the race to sign Msendami.

"Indications are that Msendami could be playing his football in South Africa next season.

"According to a Warriors teammate, Msendami has agreed on a deal with Marumo Galants, " reported Far Post.

Msendami's contract with Galaxy is ending at the end of this month and chances are high he might be leaving the side as several clubs have shown interest in him.

Other than Gallants, South African football giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs were two weeks ago reported to be also monitoring the Bulawayo born and bred player.

Not only are South African clubs interested in Msendami, Tanzanian giants Simba SC and DRC's TP Mazembe are also rumoured to be possible destinations for the midfielder.

