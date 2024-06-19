Zimbabwe: Activists Spend Another Night in Jail As Case Postponed to Today

Opposition leader Jameson Timba and 79 CCC activists spent another night in jail after the Harare Magistrates' Court remanded them in custody until today.

The CCC activists appeared before a Harare magistrate, facing charges of disorderly conduct and participation in an unlawful gathering.

Representing the CCC members, lawyer Jeremiah Bamu challenged their placement on remand, arguing that the 48-hour period had lapsed.

"The law provides that any detention that exceeds 48 hours limit is unconstitutional, and the court is obligated to order their immediate release in terms of the Constitution, " Bamu submitted.

Meanwhile, the State, represented by Thomas Chanakira, said that the accused were at court by 11 am, and the vetting process started by then.

However, Bamu shot back and said section 50 talks about an appearance before a Judicial officer and not arrival at court.

Bamu said, "The rights have been violated, and in terms of the Constitution, the only remedy is to release them immediately".

The 79 CCC members were arrested at a private homestead in Avondale on Sunday.

They raised complaints that the police assaulted them during the arrest and made them crawl and jump in a dirty swimming pool.

One of the women arrived at court with a broken leg.