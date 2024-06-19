South Africa: Parliament Concerned Over Kidnapping of Mr Nqabayomzi Kwankwa

19 June 2024
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)

Parliament is deeply shocked and concerned by the kidnapping of Mr Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, a Member of Parliament and the Deputy President of the United Democratic Movement (UDM). We are relieved at his subsequent rescue and release following this traumatic ordeal.

It has been reported that Mr Kwankwa was on his way to Cape Town International Airport at the time of the attack. This act of criminality is deeply troubling, and Parliament calls on law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into this attack and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

We extend our full support to Mr Kwankwa and our thoughts are with him as he comes to terms with the trauma of this incident.

