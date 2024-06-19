Zimbabwe: Adequate January Disease Doses in Stock

WITH winter well-known for its low tick infestations, Government has assured farmers that the 90 000 doses of January disease in stock can sustain the livestock sector until the next summer.

Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) acting director Dr Chenai Majuru yesterday said Government was committed to ensuring a well-protected livestock sector for the nation to achieve the upper-middle income economy by 2030.

"The available doses can sustain the national herd until next summer. The next production of January disease vaccines will start in September," she said.

During winter season, cases are very low because ticks do not favour cold temperatures. Farmers must, however, not relax, but maintain the momentum in the fight to eradicate ticks.

Dr Majuru urged farmers to continue dipping their cattle to make sure they are safe from tick-borne diseases, highlighting that those in hotspots must proceed with the five-four-four dipping regime, while the rest can do it after every fortnight.

The Government is targeting to produce 300 000 doses of January disease vaccine, 20 percent up from last year's 250 000, as efforts to rebuild and protect the national herd escalate.

It declared war on tick-borne diseases after the country lost more than 500 000 cattle to diseases. Government also reviewed the Animal Health Act and its associated regulations to more effectively enforce animal movement controls for an enhanced disease control programme.

Implementation of the revised Animal Health Act and its regulations will effectively go further than just preserving the national herd, but allow for its continued expansion.

Better organisation and coordination among sectors are crucial in prioritisation of diseases and vaccine development and deployment.

The cattle population increased from 5,4 million in 2020 to 5,6 million in 2023, with a value estimation of US$1,68 billion.

Additionally, Government introduced the Livestock Recovery and Growth Plan that focuses on improving nutrition, introducing better genetics and reducing debilitating diseases, capacitation of extension services, market and trade development and investment mobilisation to increase livestock numbers and quality.

It has since set an ambitious target of growing the national herd by 100 percent from the current 5,7 to 11 million by the year 2030, with various initiatives to revitalise the cattle industry already underway.