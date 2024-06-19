Zimbabwe: Croc Skin Exports Rise 56pc, Increase Global Market Share

The agriculture sector is emerging as a vital cog in the country's journey towards achieving an upper-middle income economy by 2030, with crocodile skin (unprocessed and processed) exports increasing by 56 percent in 2023.

In monetary terms, this marked a rise from US$22 million in 2022 to US$34 million in 2023.

The industry currently provides direct employment for about 1 600 people, with an estimated annual wage bill of over US$12 million.

The crocodile industry is critical to the local economies of small rural towns such as Binga, Kariba, Chirundu and villages as well.

Additionally, crocodile farms support the local communities in many ways - assisting schools, clinics, various Government departments and functions and conservation bodies. The value of these social contributions is substantial and frequently taken for granted and overlooked.

Data from the global trade indicates that Caiman and Alligator skins continue to dominate the market at 41,6 percent and 31,9 percent respectively, while the Niloticus overall share was 17,2 percent. Zimbabwe's contribution was 6,8 percent to the global market.

Zimbabwe accounted for the largest proportion (38,7 percent) of the Niloticus exports for the period 2011 to 2021, followed by the two major competitors, South Africa (28,9 percent) and Zambia (14,8 percent). Mozambique contributed 10,4 percent while Botswana, Kenya and Malawi have very much lower proportions. Crocodile farming remains a significant contributor to Zimbabwe's economy, generating foreign currency through exports and high-value skins and meat, although some challenges still hinder the sector from reaching its full potential.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Deputy Minister Davies Marapira said the Government had implemented policies and regulations to support the growth of the crocodile industry, recognising its potential for economic development and wildlife conservation.

He said this at the 44th annual general meeting of the Crocodile Farmers' Association held in Victoria Falls last week.

Members of Fisheries and Aquaculture Resources Department (FARD), parks, Crocodile Farmers Association of Zimbabwe, veterinary officials, White Line-Italy, a company that buys crocodile skins, Zambia Crocodile farmers representatives and crocodile researchers attended the event.

"The industry is highly volatile, with aspects of sustainable crocodile use being the key components of sector viability. Thus, the ministry is keen on contributing to the review of the existing crocodile policy and plan for Zimbabwe and on looking into allocation of funds to address these mutually important issues," said Deputy Minister Marapira.

There is definitely need for support to evaluate the social, economic and environmental contribution of the crocodile sector, he observed.

He also announced that some of the challenges such as the forex retention issue, which had been brought to the ministry, had since been addressed.

"We are still working on addressing the high-water charges associated with crocodile farming."

Deputy Minister Marapira further stressed that the sector had been given little attention in the past, and it was high time the agriculture sector recognised it.

Given the amount of employment opportunities it creates for thousands of people, particularly in rural areas, crocodile farming is contributing effectively to socio-economic development, he explained.

"Regional groupings for crocodile farmers are important to promote sustainable farming and better farming methods as well as adequate communication and extension services, research on production and efficiency, research on crocodile products value addition, regulation of farm operators so that every farmer adheres to enforced farm practices of high standard and consultations with the industry on how best the sector can be assisted."

Deputy Minister Marapira said that despite all the adversities being faced by the sector, it was pleasant to note the commitment the industry had put on being one of the flagship states in Southern Africa on exporting quality crocodile skins.