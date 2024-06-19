Zimbabwe: 'Expanded Wheat Production Will Curtail Imports'

AN increase in wheat production over the past two seasons from 375 000 tonnes in 2022 to 467 905 tonnes last year has spawned a 24 percent drop in durum wheat imports.

This comes as Government is targeting to produce over 600 000 tonnes of the cereal from 120 000ha this season, thanks to its shared vision with private sector and other stakeholders on the need to reduce imports to curtail expenses.

Statistics from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStats) show that the value of raw durum wheat imports declined 26 percent from US$33 510 165 in the first quarter of 2023 to US$24 954 215 in the comparable period this year.

In volume terms, it dropped seven percent from 64 974 261 to 60 494 283 kilogrammes.

The same trend was extended to the whole wheat product imports that weakened 25 percent from US$33 938 341 to US$25 456 855.

Volume wise, it shed three percent from 65 496 450 to 63 335 651 kilogrammes.

Products under the wheat import groupings include durum and other wheat, mesalin, buck wheat, flour, groats, brans, sharps, wheat starch and gluten brands.

As farmers become knowledgeable in quality wheat production by paying more attention to time of planting and good agronomic practices, this declining imports trend is projected to continue.

In a recent X (formerly Twitter) post, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos said: "Zimbabwean wheat has also improved tremendously in quality and is able to produce top quality flour, translating to some of the finest quality bread in the region. We are proud of our farmers who are directly transforming our economic land scape for betterment of all Zimbabweans."

As of Thursday last week, farmers had planted over 119 000 hectares, giving credence to projections of 600 000 tonnes for the 2024 season.

The Government announced an incentive planning price of US$440 per tonne for wheat and US$360 for maize and sorghum and assured farmers of timeous payments for deliveries, as the Second Republic steps up efforts to prevent potential food deficits emanating from the El Nino-induced drought of the 2023/24 season.

Increased wheat production will cascade to declining imports for other commodities like macaroni, pasta and spaghetti, as the country ramps up production of wheat-based products with support from the private sector.

Food processing giant, National Foods Holdings Limited in February this year, commissioned the country's first large-scale pasta plant worth US$5 million to take care of increased wheat production and satisfy changes in consumer patterns.

Macaroni and pasta imports surged 16 percent from US$31 million in 2022 to US$36 million last year. The same trend was exhibited in the first quarter of 2024 with a 16 percent increase from US$5 million to US$6 million.

Speaking at the Wheat Based Food Security: Zimbabwe 's Best Foot Forward Conference organised by Zimpapers in partnership with his Ministry, permanent secretary for Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Professor Obert Jiri said it was now prudent to increase wheat value addition, thanks to improved production levels.

"Increased production of pasta and macaroni will lower the amount spent monthly on their imports thereby fulfilling Government's import substitution drive.

"Zimbabwe has a comparative and competitive advantage to plant wheat and the targeted 120 000 hectares can produce 600 000 tonnes of the crop at an average yield of 5 tonnes per hectare," he said.