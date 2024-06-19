Zimbabwe: Dembare Reject Enjoys Rebirth

Senior Sports Reporter

Evans Katema became a joint leader at the top of the Castle Lager Premiership scoring charts at the weekend after grabbing the equaliser for Castle Lager Premiership new boys Bikita Minerals against giants Highlanders at Barbourfields.

The forward appears to be enjoying a rebirth since the acrimonious departure from Dynamos at the beginning of the 2023 season.

Ironically, he hits top form at a time when his former paymasters are struggling in front of goal, in the case of the stone that the builder rejected becoming a chief cornerstone elsewhere.

Katema joined Highlanders' Lynoth Chikuhwa on seven goals. Somehow at 35, he still has the competitive edge. He has scored exactly half the total goals amassed by his team after Week 15.

"I cannot say I am superior or anything else, but I believe this just goes down to hard work and coordination with the players around you. We are always complementing one another.

"I am enjoying playing at Bikita Minerals and I always tell myself that I need to do my best for the club. So, that is the reason I did not set myself any target this year. I just aim to deliver for the team," said Katema.

Thanks to his goals, Bikita Minerals have managed to maintain a decent 10th place as the league staggers towards the halfway stage.

Katema burst on the topflight scene in 2019 when he scored seven goals for PSL debutants Mushowani Stars, before moving to the Glamour Boys during the mid-season transfer window. He continued with his rise and ended the season with 12 goals.

But he could only manage one goal in the 2021-22 season before the storm that led to his departure. Katema was not registered for the 2023 season. There were many questions asked when Katema left DeMbare at the beginning of the 2023 campaign to join Black Rhinos. Had he reached the ceiling or was he just not compatible with the DeMbare playing system?

But as it stands, it looks like he could bag a double-figure tally again this season.

"Everything is possible, but I am not looking too far ahead of myself. This is football, you need to take it one game at a time.

"I don't think this has to do with me playing at Bikita Minerals. We are not minnows because we are playing in the same league. So, we are also big boys. Every team needs results and it's about how you apply yourself on the field of play.

"Dynamos may be struggling for goals, but we all know in football such phases are there. Their time probably will come.

"They did not let me go, but it was just that my time to move had come. Players everywhere in the world move from one club to another," he said.

Katema's recent scoring form contrasts sharply with strikers at giants Dynamos. The Glamour Boys strikers have been poor in front of goal and the giants have indicated they could be forced to hunt for reinforcements during the upcoming mid-season transfer window.

Dynamos have scored 15 goals in 15 games, with three of the goals coming from the 3-0 verdict in the abandoned match against Chegutu Pirates. So, their conversion rate is less than one goal per game.

Coach Genesis Mangombe said the Glamour Boys, who bombarded ZPC Kariba in the last 30 minutes of the 1-1 draw at Rufaro on Sunday, needed to push more in the final third as they were creating chances.

Dynamos have now drawn eight of their 15 matches, as a result, and pressure is mounting to start winning consistently.

"Of course, every game at Dynamos, you are always under pressure. The fans want us to win games and as a coach, you would want to win games. So, at times we need to work extra hard so that we change these draws to the maximum points," said Mangombe.

Fellow giants CAPS United were also held to a 1-1 draw at TelOne, to complete a miserable weekend for the country's big three. Highlanders fell into fifth place with 23 points while DeMbare remained seventh with 20 points. CAPS United are a point behind and in ninth place.

Former champions FC Platinum shot to the top of the table following a 1-0 win away at Bulawayo Chiefs. They have 31 points, one more than Manica Diamonds, who slipped into second place following a 1-1 draw against Yadah at the Heart Stadium on Saturday.