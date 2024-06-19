Zimbabwe: Beitbridge Hosts Diaspora Investment Conference

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau — A two-day provincial diaspora investment conference will be held in Beitbridge next month to unlock new frontiers in Matabeleland South through engaging the diaspora community.

The event, organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, will run from July 4 to 6 under the theme, "Matabeleland South Province: Unlocking new investment frontiers through diaspora community engagement."

"In line with the country's devolution agenda of ensuring that provinces become dynamic economic hubs that attract investments, Matabeleland South province is scheduled to host a diaspora investment conference, from 4 to 6 July 2024, in Beitbridge," said the ministry in a statement.

"The event will be held in a hybrid format allowing for both physical and virtual participation by our esteemed Zimbabwean diaspora community and stakeholders in all sectors of investment.

"Government ministries, departments and agencies mandated to enhance diaspora participation in national development will also participate in the conference."

Among other things, the conference seeks to unveil opportunities in the province that are ready for uptake by the diaspora and other potential investors, building on the momentum set by the national diaspora investment conference held in Masvingo.

The Ministry said the objective was to deepen diaspora engagement and dialogue between the province and investment stakeholders.

The indaba will also help the Government to address challenges and hindrances that impede diaspora uptake of opportunities available in Matabeleland South.

"We also want to provide a platform for the diaspora to engage the provincial authorities on initiatives that would spur innovation, economic growth and development in Matabeleland South," said the statement

"So, the conference presents opportunities for the diaspora community, local foreign investors and the private sector to participate and engage in dialogue on the potential investment opportunities and possible partnerships the province has to offer".