Zimbabwe: Naaz in Plea to Motivate Athletes

TENDAI Tagara, the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe president, has appealed to the corporate sector to come up with incentives for his team that is going to the African Senior Championships which start in Doula, Cameroon, on Friday.

The 10-member team will be accompanied by coach legendary sprinter Partson Muderedzi and has Tapiwanashe Makarawu as the highest profile member after a second-best in the world indoor 200m finish this season and a top five slot among the best in the outdoor over the same distance.

"We would appreciate it if the corporate sector comes up with incentives, we have a good team that they can put their money on. As Naaz we would be happy if companies or individuals put incentives for the athletes to attain gold, silver, and bronze. Another big achievement for them would be Olympic qualification as this competition ends a few days before the close of the qualification window for both track and field championships," said Tagara.

Zimbabwe has sent both sprinters and jumpers to the championships with the hope that they will perform to expecta-tions.

"Most of the athletes are close to Olympic qualification and they are being taken there with the hope that they live up to expectations," said the athletics boss.

Makarawu ran 19.93 seconds in the outdoor 200m in April to qualify for this year's Olympics to be held in Paris, France. His mark is now the sixth best after Noah Nyles forced himself into the reckoning with a 19.77.

Not to be done, another Zimbabwean sprinter Makanakaishe Charamba, ran 19.95 seconds to qualify within the 20.16 second barrier to leave Zimbabwe with two athletes who had before last week's worldwide competitions been ranked eighth in the 200m.

He is now ninth.

According to the team released by coach Muderedzi and Naaz technical director Lisimati Pakamile, Makarawu will run the 100m, 200m and the 4x100m relay.

Chengetai Mapaya a triple jumper, is looking for an Olympic qualification effort with his 16.75m as his best for the year. He is close to the qualification standard of 17.22m which looks within his reach and may take advantage of that he is coming from a higher altitude.

Donald Chiyangwa who has run 45.06 seconds 400m is 0.06 short of qualification.

"We are aiming at getting that time in Cameroon and he will also feature in the team relays both 4x100 and 4x400m," said Lisimati. Ashley Miller 400m hurdles aspirant and an African Games medalist will be chasing a slot.

Ngoni Makusha a seasoned senior athlete will be hoping to make the grade in the 100 and 200m and will be part of the 4x100m relay.

Tafadzwa Chikomba whose best over the year is 8.11m, will be eager to jump 8.26m in the long jump to make the grade and looks a medal hopeful in the Senior Championships.

The team: Makarawu Tapiwanashe 100/200 4x100m, Chengetai Mapaya Triple Jump.

Donald Chiyangwa 400 4x400m, Ngoni Makusha 100/200 4x100m, Denis Hove 400 4x400m, Gareen Muwishi 200/400 4x400m, Dickson Kamungeremu 100 4x100m, Tafadzwa Chikomba Long Jump, Ashley T.Miller 100mH, 400mH, Vimbai Maisoreva 400m