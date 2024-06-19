Rwanda: Revealed - Why Mette, Rayon Extension Talks Collapsed

There were talks going on between Rayon Sports and Julien Mette as the Blues attempted to tie the Frenchman to a one-year contract extension until June 2025.

Mette's sudden exit from Rayon Sports was likely, according to sources, but being involved in disagreement with senior players on his decision to start a junior team against archrivals APR FC in a testing match held at Amahoro Stadium on Saturday, June 15, ignited his desire to leave with immediate effect.

It has been established that there was an impasse in the dressing room between Mette senior players led by skipper Kevin Muhire who rejected the Frenchman's idea to use the club's youth team for the encounter.

Muhire and his colleagues blatantly protested Mette's decision to start the junior team in the crunch derby game and the French gaffer also decided not to coach the team.

Rayon women's coach Claude Rwaka handled the team in the absence of Mette as they recorded a barren draw.

Announcing his departure, Mette said, via his Instagram page, that his short spell at Rayon was shaped by nothing but frustration.

"...five intense months for me. Lot of frustration regarding the situation of the team when I arrived. (I) did my best without my staff and without possibility to recruit " he posted on his Istagram page.

At first, Rayon were interested in renewing his contract but they had to for him to return from his country, France, where he was spending holidays with his family.

Mette returned as he was open to talks but, during negotiations, he was not impressed by clauses, until the two parties put the talks on hold.

This didn't stop the coach from leading club's training sessions preparing for the just-happened derby against APR FC.

He was hoping that he and his employers would be on the same page.

But, prior to the match, a source told Times Sport that, "It was over already. The club management had already decided against continuing with him."

"Yes, we can say that arguing with the players concerning the team he wanted to use against APR FC was the immediate reason why talks over contract extension collapsed, but the plan was to find another coach," the source added.

What next?

Rayon Sports are expected to appoint a new coach before the start of preseason ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The club has several names on their shortlist as club looks to return to glory days, having gone six seasons without winning the topflight league title.