Kenya: NGOs Spent Sh197.9bn On Projects Last Financial Year

Nairobi — Non-Governmental Organisations spent a total of Sh197.9 billion on projects last financial year, according to a report details the sector's contribution to the economy.

The Annual NGO Sector Report 2022/2023 launched yesterday indicates that the investment in various charitable areas increased by Sh12.4 billion compared to the previous year.

Interior Principal Secretary, Raymond Omollo said the funds were allocated to various sectors, including health, education, welfare and agriculture, as well as water and sanitation, among others.

In a speech read on his behalf by Principal Administrative Secretary Njenga Miiri during the launch at KICC, PS Omollo lauded the partnership between the Public Benefit Organisations (PBOs) and the Government on development issues.

The launch marked the start of NGOs Week 2024, an event aimed at providing a platform for charitable organisations to showcase what they do and share experiences.

PS Omollo noted that this year's NGOs Week theme "Building Synergy for a Sustainable Future" was a rallying call on all non-profits operated for charitable purposes to work together with stakeholders, including the Government to create more impact in the society.

"The PBO sector has have long been recognised as crucial actors in driving sustainable development, and working at the forefront to address pressing societal challenges," he said.

He particularly praised NGOs for working with the National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs) to deal with the floods that affected various parts of the country.

The PS said local and international NGOs provided emergency relief, including food, clean water, medical supplies, hygiene kits, education materials and temporary shelter to affected communities.

PS Omollo, however expressed concerned that only 2,828 out of 12,000 registered NGOs filed their annual reports as required by law.

"Despite having over 10,000 active NGOs, the actual contribution of this sector to the economy remains unclear due to these reporting deficiencies," he noted.

The PS directed the PBO Authority to take firm action against the noncompliant PBOs as per the law, including deregistering those that had not filed their reports for long.

He said the Government operationalised the PBO Act as part of its commitment to provide an enabling environment for the non-state actors to operate effectively and enjoy the civic rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution.

He challenged challenge NGOs to embrace transparency in their funding sources as well as expenditure.

The implementation of the PBO Act requires active participation of all stakeholders.

"The Act provides a broader civic space and is arguably one of the most progressive legislation in guaranteeing the freedom of association and assembly as provided for in Article 36 of our Constitution," he said.

He added that the law provided a framework for collaboration and a robust framework for PBO registration and regulation.

It enhances transparency, accountability, and efficiency in PBOs and could ultimately promote sustainable programmes. PBO Authority Chairman, Mwambu Mabongah, urged charitable organisations to redouble their efforts in supporting the needy and vulnerable.

Referring to the biblical parable of the good Samaritan, Mwabongah asked NGOs to be good neighbours by assisting those in extreme need in their areas of operation.

Mwabongah said the Authority would work with all stakeholders to implement the new law. Executive Director Mutuma Nkanata said the Authority would provide policy guidelines to all NGOs on transition to the new legal regime.

Nkanata said the Authority was working with stakeholders to develop regulations that will govern registration and regulation of the sector.

"Pursuant to the Authority's policy guideline role, continue to publish the Annual NGO Sector Report and provide guidance to PBOs on Kenya's national development plan, including aligning their programmes to the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda," he said.

He thanked the sector for their role in organising the NGOs Week 2024.

