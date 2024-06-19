Mauritius: What to Expect At Devconmu 2024?

18 June 2024
L'Express (Port Louis)
By Loïc Forget

A typically chilled and frank conversation with the organisers of the upcoming Developers Conference 2024 (DEVCONMU) by the Mauritius Software Craftsmen Community (MSCC) member Jochen Kirstätter (Joki) and Vidush Namah.

DEVCONMU started in 2015, has grown rapidly. While our lives are increasingly merged with digital platforms, DEVCONMU is an excellent opportunity for locals & internationals to meet, discuss, discover what innovations are happening in the world of technology.

This year's DEVCONMU will be held again at the Caudan Arts Center as from Thursday the 18th of July through to Saturday the 20th. They will include a variety of topics covered including the recent buzz word: AI, data science, coding, automation, cloud hosting, bootcamps, app development, workflow optimisation, chatbots, gaming and many many more topics.

See the short video from 2023's epic conference here:

We are looking forward to welcoming you to the event and thank all the sponsors who have helped us make this event happen. Please visit the conference's website to check out the sponsors here:https://conference.mscc.mu

Check the agenda for the event here:https://conference.mscc.mu/agenda

Register FOR FREE to attend the conference! Note that you MUST register beforehand to attend the event:https://devcon2024.e-forms.mu

Feel free to reach out to us on podcast@lexpress.mu if you have any further queries.

Read the original article on L'Express.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 L'Express. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.