Zambia: Pope Upgrades Ndola Diocese

Pope Francis has elevated Ndola to archdiocese level with its Chief Shepherd Benjamin Phiri being appointed as its first Archbishop.

This is according to statement issued by Apostolic Nunciature in Zambia Gian Luca Perici.

Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) secretary Francis Mukosa said Pope Francis created the new Ecclesiastical Province of the Archdiocese of Ndola in Zambia.

Fr Mulosa revealed that Ndola Archdiocese would have two dioceses, namely, the dioceses of Kabwe and Solwezi as the new Metropolitan's Suffragan dioceses.

Commenting on the development Archbishop Dr Phiri said the elevation of Ndola to the Archdiocese status came with increased responsibility to serve the people of God better.

In his homily during the Tuesday midday Mass at the Cathedral of Christ the King, the Archbishop said he was happy to see Ndola become an archdiocese.