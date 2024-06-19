Rwanda: Here Is How Youth MPs Are Elected in Rwanda

Thirty-one candidates are vying for the two youth representation seats in the Lower House of Parliament in the upcoming 2024 elections scheduled for July.

The voting process consists of the Electoral College, comprising youth representatives from the 30 districts of the country. Each district has seven representatives, said Robert Mwesigwa, the Executive Secretary of the National Youth Council.

He explained that youth committees are constituted at every administrative unit of the government, from village, national, and parliament levels. This was done to empower youth in decision-making.

"At each level, the coordinator of the National Youth Council is, by default, a member of the advisory Council which authorises the youth leader to advocate and speak up for the youth," Mwesigwa said.

Campaigns for youth MPs on social media, community radios, and involvement of the National Electoral Commission (NEC) in civic education are currently in progress.

Mwesigwa noted that youth committees conducted general assemblies from the village level to the national level, where they discussed annual reports regarding achievements, action plans, and employment opportunities.

Moise Bokasa, the spokesperson of NEC, said the 31 candidates contending for the youth MP seats will each campaign for five minutes on July 16, before elections, and results will be announced on the same day.

The number of candidates vying for youth representation seats has increased from the 2018 elections. Currently, there are 31 eligible confirmed candidates, comprising 8 females and 23 males, compared to 26 candidates in 2018, with 9 females and 17 males, according to Bokasa.

"The electorate is being educated on elections through different channels including meetings, media, both traditional and through social media, but most importantly, elections will be held at a certain place in Kigali, where voters will be together with candidates. Before voting, NEC will explain how elections will be conducted," he said.

Bokasa noted that NEC is ready for elections, noting that the budget is available, voters are aware, and election materials are set.