President Lazarus Chakwera is facing a double-edged sword pressure on appointing the vice present with the National Advocacy Platform (NAP) urging him to uphold constitution by appointing the country's vice president while, at the same time, gender equality campaigners lobbying him to appoint a female Vice President.

In its statement released today, NAP Chairperson Benedicto Kondowe has also implored the president to appoint a person who has the national interest at heart and ready to contribute towards the national healing among other characters.

Interestingly, the NGO Gender Coordination Network (NGOGCN) has hinted that the appointment of the female VP will increase women representation in top positions and politics.

NGO-GCN Chairperson Maggie Kathewera Banda said she believes that Malawi has many capable and qualified women to assume the position of VP.

However, Kondowe has urged the president not to bow to political pressure when making the choice for the vice president.

In a separate interview president of the Malawi Law Society Patrick Mpaka says it is important that the president fills the vacancy to ensure there is no constitutional gap in the administration of the country.

Under Sections 84 (2) and 88 of the Constitution of Malawi, the President is required to appoint a Vice President within seven days from the date the vacancy arose.

The public eagerly await the appointment of the new Vice President following the death of Chilima in a plane crash last week on June 10 in Mzimba.