Egypt: Sudanese in Egypt Risk Detention and Deportation

19 June 2024
Amnesty International (London)
press release

Since September 2023, the Egyptian authorities have carried out mass arrests of Sudanese refugees for entering or remaining in the country irregularly. Those arrested were held for periods ranging from a few days up to six weeks in cruel and inhuman conditions of detention, before being forcibly deported to Sudan without individualized assessment of risk upon their return, or the opportunity to claim asylum or challenge deportation decisions. Tens of thousands of other undocumented Sudanese nationals remain at risk of arbitrary detention and forced return solely for their migration status.

